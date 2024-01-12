Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.17. 1,750,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,467. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $21,005,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.