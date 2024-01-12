Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $6.64 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AZN stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

