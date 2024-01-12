Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 21,077 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.