Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

