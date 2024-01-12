True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 120,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

