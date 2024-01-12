Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

