Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.19. 42,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,224. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

