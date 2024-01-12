Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

PSA stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,603. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.20 and its 200-day moving average is $275.32.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

