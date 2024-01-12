Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $177.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

