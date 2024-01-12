Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

