Unionview LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Unionview LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

