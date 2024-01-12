Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

