Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $482.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.