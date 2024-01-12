Grove Bank & Trust Has $289,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ELV opened at $482.32 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

