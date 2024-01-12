Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 82,320 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of RTX worth $250,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

