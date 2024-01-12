CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 252 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.