Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 290.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

