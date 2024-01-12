Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

NYSE GS opened at $384.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

