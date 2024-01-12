Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.