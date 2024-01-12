Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 7,250 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

