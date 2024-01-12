Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $157.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

