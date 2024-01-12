Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

