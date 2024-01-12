Cambiar Investors LLC Has $53.99 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $53,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.72. The stock had a trading volume of 137,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

