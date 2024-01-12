Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.83. 306,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

