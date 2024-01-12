Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 941,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,017. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

