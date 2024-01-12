Bell Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

