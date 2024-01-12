5,870 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

C opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

