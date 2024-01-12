Nvwm LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.84 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.