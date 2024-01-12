Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $308.99 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $309.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

