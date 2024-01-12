WP Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

