Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.