Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.