Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.