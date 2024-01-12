Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,587 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

