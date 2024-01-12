PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.