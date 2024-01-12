iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

