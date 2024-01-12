Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,375 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

