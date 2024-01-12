Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 408,090 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 982,044 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

