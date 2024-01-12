Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,765,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 177,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,840. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.