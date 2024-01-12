RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

