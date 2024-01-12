Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

WCN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. 51,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,338. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

