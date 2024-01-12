Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.