Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Public Storage by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,123,000 after purchasing an additional 639,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $290.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

