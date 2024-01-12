Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

