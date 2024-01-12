Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.