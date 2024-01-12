Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

