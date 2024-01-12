Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 98,917 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,917 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

