KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $562.14 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

