Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

