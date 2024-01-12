GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in GSK by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

